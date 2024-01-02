"BJP doing politics on Ram Temple...": Congress MP Abdul Khaleque

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that they are doing politics on the Ram Temple, adding that they are not the Ram Bhakts, they are the Bhakts of 'Nathuram Godse'. "Ram Temple is a religious matter. Why the Prime Minister is needed to inaugurate it? Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of India, if he will inaugurate the Ram Temple then he will have to lay the foundation stone of the Dhannipur Mosque also. PM Modi is not a religious leader, he is a political leader. Now, the BJP is doing politics and they are trying to create this as a political issue. Bhagwan Ram is not for the Hindus, Bhagwan Ram is God Ram for the entire globe, for everyone," Abdul Khaleque said.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress MP said that, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is trying to create an atmosphere by using the Ram Temple to win the election. "A religious leader should be called to inaugurate the Ram Temple, not by the Prime Minister Modi. They have mixed religion and politics," Abdul Khaleque said.

He also said that India is a secular country and setting this example is not good. Replying to a question on will the Ram Temple become a political issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress MP said that they (BJP) did this earlier and will do it this time also.

"The country is not safe in the hands of BJP, Manipur is not safe, the parliament is not even safe, there is the unemployment issue, women are not safe in the BJP ruled States and all these issues will come up during the election. When all these issues come up, I think BJP will face a bad defeat. They are trying to win the election by using Ram Temple," Khaleque said. He also said that the biggest Ram Bhakt in the country was Mahatma Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi dreamed about the Ram Rajya and Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. Some BJP leaders pray to Nathuram Godse directly or indirectly. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur prayed to Godse, but no action was taken against her. The people of BJP are the Bhakt of Nathuram Godse, they are not the Bhakts of God Ram. They just show that they are the Bhakt of God Ram," Khaleque said. Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

PM Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)