Uttarakhand BJP MLA holds dharna against his own govt

BJP MLA from Purola Durgeshwar Lal on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal demanding immediate transfer of a DFO in his constituency. However, he is not ready to listen to anything and insisting on the DFOs immediate transfer, Uniyal told reporters when asked about the MLAs dharna.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:52 IST
BJP MLA from Purola Durgeshwar Lal on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal demanding immediate transfer of a DFO in his constituency. The MLA has accused the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of being inactive and creating hurdles in development projects in his constituency. ''Money received under district plan remains unspent by him,'' he alleged. The MLA also accused the minister of using casteist remarks against him. ''On the basis of the MLA's complaint, I have asked Garhwal's chief conservator of forests to look into the charges and submit his report within a week. However, he is not ready to listen to anything and insisting on the DFO's immediate transfer,'' Uniyal told reporters when asked about the MLA's dharna. Uniyal also said the chief minister has taken cognisance of the matter. However, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt saw nothing unusual in an MLA protesting in public against a minister in his own party's government. ''MLAs taking up development-related matters of their constituencies with the ministers concerned is normal. It leads to solutions,'' Bhatt told reporters when asked about the legislator's dharna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

