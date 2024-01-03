Kejriwal skips ED summons; BJP accuses Delhi CM of lacking faith in administrative, judicial system

The BJP on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not having faith in the country's administrative and judicial system after the AAP leader skipped a third ED summons in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped for the third time the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP alleged that the repeated notices were part of a conspiracy to arrest him and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- like Kejriwal -- also used to call ED notices wrong but had to appear before the agency. Today, despite efforts, let alone getting bail, they are getting reprimanded in every court, said Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief.

''The way Kejriwal is avoiding the ED summons clearly shows that he does not have faith in the administrative and judicial system of the country and, after that, the question arises whether he has any moral ground left to remain the chief minister,'' he alleged. If Kejriwal finds the ED notices wrong, he should go to the courts but he will not do that, the BJP leader claimed. ''He knows that his case is a clear case of corruption and it is almost impossible to get relief from the courts,'' Sachdeva said. The BJP leader said Kejriwal should explain how the notice served to him in the same case on the basis of which Sisodia and Singh are in jail can be legally wrong. Kejriwal earlier skipped the ED's summonses for November 2 and December 21, calling those ''illegal'' and ''politically motivated''. On Wednesday, he sent a written reply to the agency, calling the notice illegal. The AAP asserted that Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)