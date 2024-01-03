BJP to hold meeting on Jan 7 to prepare strategy for five LS seats of U'khand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting here on January 7 to prepare its strategy for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in view of the 2024 general elections.

BJP's national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai, state in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are among the prominent party leaders to attend the meeting, said Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt. He added that present and former ministers, all MPs and key party functionaries of the state will also attend the meeting. Bhatt said the meeting will focus on preparing a strategic action plan for winning the five Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He added that brainstorming local and national issues, scheduling the stay of central and state leaders, rallies and programmes of the star campaigners and organisational officials are on top of the agenda for the meeting.

Bhatt said the target is to win all the five seats once again garnering 75 per cent of the votes. The BJP has been winning all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state for the last two consecutive elections held in 2014 and 2019. Retaining the seats for a record third term is the party's main challenge this time.

