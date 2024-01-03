BJP trying to divide people on communal lines: J-K Congress leader

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to divide people on communal lines and vitiate the atmosphere across the country.

He accused the BJP of failing on all fronts.

''To divert the public attention from its failures, the BJP is trying to divide the people on communal lines. The atmosphere across the country has been vitiated due to attempt of the BJP to divide the common people on communal lines,'' Bhalla told a meeting of party workers here.

He said that after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, land of the poor was being snatched and the protection for jobs disappeared.

Bhalla accused the BJP government at the Centre and the Union territory administration of imposing additional taxes on the poor, suppressing dissenting voices, and diverting attention from their failures.

''When people raise their voice, they are booked on frivolous charges and crushed,'' he added.

He hit out at the BJP for its claim of boosting private investments and generating large-scale jobs in the private sector. ''These promises were nothing more than a bluff''.

He alleged that the BJP was ''misusing government agencies like the ED to constantly harass opposition leaders.''

