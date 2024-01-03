After public spat between BJP MLA, cabinet minister, party chief calls for restraint

A day after a public spat broke out between a BJP MLA and a Uttarakhand cabinet minister here, the party's state president Mahendra Bhatt on Wednesday asked them to exercise restraint.

All ministers, MLAs and public representatives have been asked to exercise restraint and discipline even when they are calling for development projects in their respective areas, Bhatt told reporters at the state party office here.

''The party has taken Tuesday's incident seriously. It has spoken to the MLA and the minister. Both regretted the incident and promised to be careful in future,'' Bhatt said. However, he said it is normal for MLAs to meet ministers and officials on issues of public concern. Discussion among public representatives on development and public issues is the sign of a healthy democracy, he said. ''But, while doing so, we should not lose restraint,'' he said. BJP MLA from Purola Durgeshwar Lal on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal demanding immediate transfer of a DFO in his constituency.

The MLA accused the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of being inactive and creating hurdles in development projects in his constituency.

He also accused the minister of making casteist remarks against him when he approached him over the matter. However, Uniyal said he had asked the Chief Conservator of Forests to look into the charges levelled against the DFO and submit his report within a week. However, insisted on the DFO's immediate transfer. Uniyal alleged the MLA was angry and even tore a letter written by him. After meeting the state BJP president on Wednesday, the Purola MLA expressed regret over what happened on Tuesday and attributed it to ''misunderstanding on some technical points''.

''It was because of a misunderstanding on some technical points. Our common concern is development. We are both bound by party discipline,'' he said.

