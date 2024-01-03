Left Menu

YSRCP MLC C Ramachandraiah quits party, joins TDP in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member C Ramachandraiah on Wednesday quit the ruling YSRCP and joined the TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ramachandraiah joined TDP along with Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, who also quit the incumbent party.

''Several senior YSRCP leaders like C Ramachandraiah, Dwarakanath Reddy and D Veerabhadra Rao, besides leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvatipuram joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu,'' TDP said in a press release.

Ramachandraiah, who was elected by YSRCP MLAs, has his Legislative Council membership till 2027, which began in 2021.

Naidu heartily welcomed all of them into the opposition party by placing a TDP scarf around their shoulders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

