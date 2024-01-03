Left Menu

Ahead of 2024 polls, Congress focus on 'caste census', recognition to Sarnaism in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:12 IST
Ahead of 2024 polls, Congress focus on 'caste census', recognition to Sarnaism in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday advocated for a ''caste census'' in Jharkhand.

Mir, the Congress's in-charge of Jharkhand, arrived here on Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the party's organisational strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He chaired a series of meetings with different units of the Congress, including its legislative party and political affairs committee, besides one with its Lok Sabha seat in-charges, to discuss strategy for the elections.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur, ministers Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh were present in the legislative party meeting.

At the meeting of the political affairs committee, a resolution was passed authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to make the final decision on seat sharing.

''It was also decided that whoever will be made the candidate, the party leaders and workers will support him and will work towards ensuring the victory of the candidate,'' a statement said.

Addressing the legislative party meeting, Mir said, ''Our national leader Rahul Gandhi wants that caste census should be conducted in Jharkhand also so that government schemes and their participation can be ensured for the deprived people.'' Proposals such as 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and recognition of Sarnaism as a separate religion were sent to the Centre for approval after they were passed in the state assembly.

''The Centre is still sitting idle on these important proposals. This is a betrayal of the tribals of Jharkhand. This message needs to be conveyed to the people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024