Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar arrive in Delhi for meeting on Lok Sabha poll preparations

Dy CM Shivakumar told ANI that they have come to attend a party meeting. "We have a preparatory meeting of the party... We have come to attend the meeting," he said.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 07:36 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar arrive in Delhi for meeting on Lok Sabha poll preparations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Delhi Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital on Wednesday. Dy CM Shivakumar told ANI that they have come to attend a party meeting. "We have a preparatory meeting of the party... We have come to attend the meeting," he said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah told reporters that the meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "I'm going to Delhi today. I, along with DK Shivakumar, have a meeting tomorrow, and most likely, we will discuss the Parliamentary elections," the Karnataka Chief Minister had said while speaking to reporters at his Home Office Krishna in Bengaluru. He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "politicising" the arrest of a Karsevak (volunteer) in Hubballi and said that his government would not indulge in politics of hatred.

"Don't we need to punish those who have done wrong? Are they (BJP) protesting, saying that they shouldn't be punished?" Siddaramaiah asked. The Karsevak, Srikanth Poojari, was arrested recently for his alleged involvement in violence after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. The arrest was made in a long-pending case, and the police said that it was a routine process to trace accused persons in such cases.

However, the BJP, over the arrest, protested across the state and accused the state government of arresting workers of Hindutva organizations at a time when the Ram temple in Ayodhya was being inaugurated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024