Y S Sharmila likely to join Congress on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 08:33 IST
Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Congress here on Thursday, sources said.

Sharmila arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night.

A ''very eminent personality'' will join the party at 10.30 am on Thursday at the AICC headquarters here, the Congress said on Wednesday. Upon her arrival at the Delhi airport, when Sharmila was asked whether she was joining the Congress, she told reporters, ''Yes, looks like it''.

After chairing her party meeting on Tuesday in Hyderabad, Sharmila had said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and make a ''crucial'' announcement in Delhi.

Sharmila is the daughter of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She could be given a post in the Congress at the national level after the merger of YSRTP with the Congress.

Sharmila had announced her support to the Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

