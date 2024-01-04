YS Sharmila arrives at AICC headquarters in Delhi ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with Cong
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila reached the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday morning, ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with the grand old party.
- Country:
- India
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila reached the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday morning, ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with the grand old party. Sharmila earlier on Wednesday announced her readiness to join Congress while on her visit to Idupulapaya.
During the recent assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes. "I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power. I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.
Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. As per party sources, Sharmila is likely to be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and also in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi excise policy PMLA case: Court directs ED to supply supplementary charge sheets, documents to Sanjay Singh
109th Indian Science Congress on hold as host LPU pulls out
Have to take Congress' ideology to every person: Digvijaya Singh ahead of 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally
Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR are India's most searched regions for properties in 2023: Magicbricks
Punishing their own but passing few laws, a Congress in chaos leaves much to do in 2024