Left Menu

YS Sharmila arrives at AICC headquarters in Delhi ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with Cong

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila reached the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday morning, ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with the grand old party.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 10:57 IST
YS Sharmila arrives at AICC headquarters in Delhi ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with Cong
YS Sharmila arrives at AICC headquarters in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila reached the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday morning, ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with the grand old party. Sharmila earlier on Wednesday announced her readiness to join Congress while on her visit to Idupulapaya.

During the recent assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes. "I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power. I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. As per party sources, Sharmila is likely to be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and also in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024