Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics to benefit private labs, Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday.The development comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed quality standard tests.Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 11:41 IST
LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics: Sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics to benefit private labs, Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday.

The development comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed ''quality standard tests''.

''Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered,'' a source said.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

