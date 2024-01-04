Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma calls on PM Modi

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. This was his first meeting with PM Modi since assuming the office of Chief Minister on December 8.

"Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Pu Lalduhoma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the PMO said in a post on X. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma is the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold the post of Chief Minister in the state.

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram in the elections held in November. Lalduhoma also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

The two leaders, during their meeting, discussed how the External Affairs Ministry and the Mizoram government could collaborate more closely. "So glad to meet Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri @Lal_Duhoma ji today. We began Government service at the same time and trained together," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Discussed how MEA and the State Government could collaborate more closely," he added. (ANI)

