BJP workers protest against arrest of man in Hubbali over 'involvement' in 1992 riots during Babri demolition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Thursday staged a protest in front of the town police station against the arrest of a man in Karnataka's Hubballi for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. BJP leaders are holding a against the Congress-led government in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress workers also held a protest at Congress Bhawan against BJP leaders for spreading false information against the state government on the arrest of a person in Karnataka's Hubballi for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress-led state government of being "anti-Hindu".

"Karnataka government is proving again and again that it is an anti-Hindu government. Yesterday in Hubballi, they reopened a 31-year-old case, and Hindu worker Srikant Poojari was arrested; we strongly condemn this," Vijayendra said. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's allegation of hate politics in connection with the arrest of a man linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?" "We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," he said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Basapur Airport in Koppa.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the arrest of was part of the law and order process and the government was not resorting to "vendetta politics". "We are not doing vendetta politics, but we are carrying out the task of maintaining law and order. We are a peace-loving state, there is no place for anti-social activities," Shivakumar had said.

He accused the BJP of "trying to politicise" the matter and said the state Home Minister has already clarified that the government is only trying to clear pending cases. The BJP condemned the arrest of the man in Hubbali for his alleged role in the post-Babri demolition riots after 31 years. (ANI)

