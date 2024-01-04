Left Menu

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:05 IST
Ram was non-vegetarian, says NCP MLA Awhad; BJP leader demands FIR against him
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Awhadspeaks)
  • Country:
  • India

Jitendra Awhad, an MLA of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and former Maharashtra minister, has kicked up a row by stating that Lord Ram was a ''non-vegetarian'' who hunted animals.

As the claim led to a BJP MLA as well as the rival faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar to demand registration of a criminal case against him, Awhad said he had not said anything without studying the matter, yet he was expressing regret if he had hurt anybody's sentiments. Speaking at a party conclave at Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Wednesday, Awhad said Lord Ram belonged to ''bahujans''.

The term `bahujan' is traditionally used in Maharashtra to refer to the non-Brahmin sections of Hindu society, especially the marginalised communities.

''He (Lord Ram) used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton,'' the NCP MLA said.

''Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person who lived in the forest for 14 years find vegetarian food?'' Awhad said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present on the occasion.

On Wednesday evening, workers of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP tried to stage a protest near Awhad's residence in Thane. Former MP Anand Paranjpe, who owes allegiance to the Ajit Pawar camp, demanded that an FIR be registered against him.

Awhad later said those who wanted to fight without any logic resort to such demands.

''It is not my job to distort history...I have not made any statement without studying the matter, but these days emotions get much more importance than scholarship. I express regret if my remarks have hurt anyone,'' he added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam submitted an application to the suburban Ghatkopar police in Mumbai, seeking an FIR against Awhad for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Talking to reporters, he also sought to know why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar -- whose parties are constituents of an alliance in the state -- were ''keeping silent when their own leader and colleague is hurting the sentiments of crores of people''. “The NCP leaders and Awhad can not digest the fact that a grand temple of Ram is going to be inaugurated on January 22. Why is he using such foul language?'' Kadam asked.

Police have not registered any case against Awhad yet. ''We have received the application and will seek a legal opinion on it,'' said an official of Ghatkopar police.

