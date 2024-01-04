Left Menu

Situation in country not favourable for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:32 IST
Situation in country not favourable for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Thursday asserted the political situation in the country is not favourable for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and pooh-poohed the saffron outfit's claim of winning more than 400 seats, saying it is out of power in several states.

Addressing NCP workers at a party conclave in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, he said after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP announced several programmes and gave a host of assurances, but did not implement them and ''cheated'' people.

People have now started realising this, stated the former Union minister.

''The situation in the country is not favourable for the BJP,'' said Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the national-level opposition INDIA alliance.

The Rajya Sabha member said BJP leaders have set a target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, out of the total 543, but the party is currently not in power in several states.

The BJP is not in power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024