Italy PM Meloni has no plans for a government reshuffle
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:21 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she had no plans for a government reshuffle in the run-up to European parliamentary elections in June.
"I'm happy with my team and the way it is working," Meloni told a wide-ranging news conference on Thursday to mark the new year. Meloni took power in October 2022 and has maintained the same coalition cabinet.
