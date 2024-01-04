Italy PM Meloni has no plans for a government reshuffle

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she had no plans for a government reshuffle in the run-up to European parliamentary elections in June.

"I'm happy with my team and the way it is working," Meloni told a wide-ranging news conference on Thursday to mark the new year. Meloni took power in October 2022 and has maintained the same coalition cabinet.

