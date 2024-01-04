AAP, Kejriwal epitome of corruption: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, which came to power by claiming to be the champions of honesty, have now emerged as an ''epitome of corruption''.

Thakur's remarks came after Delhi Lt Governor recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Kejriwal-led Delhi government's mohalla clinic initiative.

''Arvind Kejriwal ji and his government, which came into politics by declaring themselves as the champions of honesty, have now descended into the epitome of corruption,'' Thakur told reporters.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Kejriwal after he ignored the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to join the probe in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Thakur said, ''Scandal after scandal is unravelling and not a single individual to whom they handed out certificates of honesty is getting bail from the courts. Deputy chief minister, ministers and MPs -- all are behind bars.'' The senior BJP leader further said, ''First, the fake medicines scandal surfaced and now the fake testing scam is unfolding. This is a direct assault on people's lives -- a government that is unequivocally fake.'' He alleged that Kejriwal is fostering anarchy and corruption and levelling baseless accusations against constitutional institutions.

''Why is Kejriwal afraid to face the ED? Is he above the law?'' Thakur asked.

