Banned outfit HNLC withdrawing from peace talks in Meghalaya is matter of concern: BJP

Meghalaya's BJP unit on Thursday expressed concern over the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) withdrawing from the tripartite peace talks with the Centre and the state government. The banned militant outfit decided to withdraw from peace parleys after their demand for general amnesty for their members was not met.

''We are concerned about the outfit's withdrawal from the peace talks. We believe that peace is necessary for development and progress. We urge all parties involved, including the HNLC, to work towards achieving lasting peace in the state,'' said Chuba Ao, the BJP secretary in-charge of Meghalaya.

In a letter to the Centre's interlocutor AK Mishra on Wednesday, HNLC chairman Boby Marwein had said, ''We regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing from the peace talks with your government. This decision is due to the unfortunate circumstance that our general demands have not been met.'' A copy of the letter was also sent to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Last week, the outfit had issued a death threat to Gavin Mylliemngap, an MLA of the ruling National People's Party, after the government decided to close down the state-run cement company at Sohra in East Khasi Hills district. The outfit was dissatisfied with the state government's suggestion for the employees to consider taking the golden handshake or voluntary retirement scheme due to the lack of results from investments made over the past 15 years.

Responding to the threat, Mylliemngap said it was unfair for the HNLC to blame a single person for the issues faced by the cement company. Paul Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister and spokesperson for the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, said the outfit should refrain from issuing threats as people of the state are intelligent enough to understand the problems with the cement company.

Regarding the outfit's withdrawal from the peace talks, Lyngdoh said, ''I cannot comment on such a radical stance. The state government is continuing with the talks, and I am confident that this statement will not impede its progress. As the HNLC has not declared a complete halt or closed its doors to peace talks, the discussions are still on the right track.'' The tripartite peace talks began last year but came to a halt when the state government requested the top leaders of the outfit to participate. During their initial meeting in June last year, the outfit demanded the withdrawal of all cases against its members before further talks could proceed.

In 2021, the HNLC had authorised its vice-chairman and foreign secretary to participate in the ongoing talks. In the same month, the NIA filed a chargesheet against four members of the outlawed organisation for allegedly detonating a bomb at the Star Cement Factory in December 2020 due to the company's failure to pay ransom.

The investigation revealed that the explosion was carried out by the outfit after the company's owner refused to pay the ''illegal tax'' demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the outfit's finance secretary. The NIA chargesheet named one Emmanuel Suchen from Meghalaya and three others from Bangladesh, including outfit chairman Boby Marwein, general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, and Rynjah. Speaking to PTI, Sadon Blah, the HNLC's representative, said the general amnesty should involve the withdrawal of all cases against the outfit's members, including the NIA case against the top leaders.

Over the past three decades, the outfit has carried out armed attacks, IED blasts, and other unlawful activities, resulting in the injury and death of hundreds of civilians and armed personnel in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)