My visit to Ram Temple will be non-political and as per my convenience: Vikramaditya Singh

Ahead of the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said his visit to the Ram Temple will be ''non-political'' and as per his ''convenience''. Singh informed that he has been invited to the mega event on January 22 but did not clarify if he would attend the ceremony and maintained that he has not fixed the date of his visit yet.

"I come from a Hindu devout family and my visit to the temple has nothing to do with politics,'' he said. He further said that he has already appraised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about his plans.

"I have stated on record that our beliefs have nothing to do with the political ideology and this is a matter of deep faith for me and my family and I would definitely visit Ram Temple'', he said.

Vikramaditya's father Virbhadra Singh who became the state's chief minister six times had brought an anti-conversion bill in Himachal.

Elaborating, on the arrangements made for the winter season in view of snowfall, the minister said two snow blower machines have been purchased for the first time and would be deployed in Rohru and Rampur subdivisions of Shimla district.

He said that the PWD is geared up to deal with all situations and 75 bulldozers and other machinery have been sent from lower areas to high areas.

Expressing gratitude towards the Union government for approving Rs 2,700 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-3), for 254 roads, he said that directions to complete the tendering process by January have been issued and the work would start in March.

