Rajasthan CM gives nod to CBI to investigate cases related to state

''Chief Minister Bhaja Lal Sharma on Thursday gave permission from the state government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the cases related to the state,'' a statement said.

With the nod, the CBI will not require the permission of the state government every time it needs to conduct an investigation in any matter related to the state.

The order is aimed at enabling CBI to take quick and effective action against the corrupt.

The former Congress government, which was recently deposed by the BJP, had withdrawn the consent to CBI to investigate the cases in the state.

