"Only BRS can put up fight for Telangana's rights, issues": KTR

BRS working president and MLA, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday said issues related to Telangana were heard in Parliament only because of the contributions and efforts of his party. KT Rama Rao (aka KTR), also said that it is only the BRS that can strongly fight for Telangana's rights and issues.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS MLA, who was a minister in the previous government, said, "We received many opinions from leaders and party workers after the results of the assembly elections were announced. Many party workers expressed their views in today's Adilabad Parliamentary Constituency meeting. People in the villages are saying they never imagined that KCR would lose." He said a strong leader like former chief minister and BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, should be at the forefront of the fight against the BJP, adding the Congress, which has the reins of the state currently, was creating unnecessary trouble for the workers of his party.

"We will hold more meetings in Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency areas. The Congress is just playing politics in Telangana and is needlessly targeting our members. In places such as Thungathurthi, Congress leaders are making it difficult for our workers to cater to party affairs. We will fight them democratically. I believe that the BRS MPs should win again in the Lok Sabha elections for fighting the Centre in the interest of Telangana," KTR said. "BRS is the only party catering to the interests of Telangana. In the last 10 years, the BRS was the only reason why issues concerning Telangana were raised and heard on the floor of the Parliament. Even though we are working towards the larger goal of expanding to other states, Telangana remains our focus area. Only BRS can fight strongly and effectively for Telangana's rights and issues," he added.

He added that every state has a leader, who tops the popularity stakes and commands unrivalled public adulation and support, and, for Telangana, that leader is his father and former chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. "Bengal has Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu has Stalin, Andhra Pradesh has Jagan and Chandrababu, Bihar has Nitish (Kumar) and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Odisha has Naveen Patnaik. And, when we talk about Telangana, KCR is the only leader of that stature that comes to mind. There is no doubt about this. If Telangana is among the leading states today, it is because of our movement for statehood and the work we undertook for development," the BRS MLA said.

"Just like NTR is fondly remembered and is held synonymous with the self-pride and respect of Telugu people, so also is KCR in Telangana. KCR means Telangana, Telangana means KCR," he added. KTR added that the interests of Telangana will only be served when more BRS leaders are elected to the Parliament.

"Interests of Telangana will be protected and advanced only when more BRS members are elected to the Parliament. The MPs elected from national parties don't care about the interests of the people of Telangana like we do. Has Rahul Gandhi ever spoken in Parliament for Telangana? Without our party MPs, Telangana will no longer figure in the Parliamentary discourse like it happened in the Assembly once. Has the word Telangana ever been uttered by the Congress or BJP members in Parliament?" he "Only BRS can put up fight for Telangana's rights, issues": KTRaid. (ANI)

