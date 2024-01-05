ED team attacked in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says, "effect of provocation"

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday said that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was an "effect of provocation". Kunal Ghosh further alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, central agencies and forces on the instructions of the BJP are going to the residence of one or the other TMC leader or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that's what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday," Ghosh said. He further said that the residence of BJP West Bengal chief Suvendu Adhikari, once branded as a 'thief" by his own party was not raided.

"BJP had called Suvendu Adhikari a thief but there was no raid in his residence, they only conduct raids at TMC leaders' residence..." the TMC leader added. On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

As per reports, the ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case. Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials. Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us." BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, while condemning the incident said that 'democracy is falling again and again in West Bengal' and advocated to declare an emergency in the state.

"Democracy is failing again and again in West Bengal that's the reason why the ED team was attacked. The organisations working against the nation are getting powerful. Bombs, pistols etc are recovered every day but no proper action is being taken against them. Hence, it is important to remove the government and declare an emergency in the state. Once it's done everything will improve and nobody will dare to attack the ED team," he said. Reacting to the attack on the central agency team, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said "There is a complaint and corruption charges against all of them. It is natural that ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law and order in the state." (ANI)

