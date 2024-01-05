Left Menu

Telangana CM meets UPSC chairperson, discusses strengthening of TSPSC

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday met Union Public Service Commission Chairperson Manoj Soni here and discussed restructuring of the state public service commission on the lines of the UPSC.The chief minister was accompanied to the meeting by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:57 IST
Telangana CM meets UPSC chairperson, discusses strengthening of TSPSC
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday met Union Public Service Commission Chairperson Manoj Soni here and discussed restructuring of the state public service commission on the lines of the UPSC.

The chief minister was accompanied to the meeting by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister held a detailed discussion with the UPSC chairperson on strengthening the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). A day before the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy had said, ''We will discuss with the UPSC chief on restructuring the TSPSC on the lines of the UPSC for a transparent recruitment process.'' ''Unemployment is a serious problem in Telangana. The previous government failed the youth in providing employment... the little recruitment it did was marred by paper leak and corruption,'' he had told reporters on Thursday.

In 2023, the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC had rocked the state. Both the Congress and the BJP had held a series of protests against the then BRS government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024