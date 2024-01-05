Telangana CM meets UPSC chairperson, discusses strengthening of TSPSC

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday met Union Public Service Commission Chairperson Manoj Soni here and discussed restructuring of the state public service commission on the lines of the UPSC.

The chief minister was accompanied to the meeting by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister held a detailed discussion with the UPSC chairperson on strengthening the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). A day before the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy had said, ''We will discuss with the UPSC chief on restructuring the TSPSC on the lines of the UPSC for a transparent recruitment process.'' ''Unemployment is a serious problem in Telangana. The previous government failed the youth in providing employment... the little recruitment it did was marred by paper leak and corruption,'' he had told reporters on Thursday.

In 2023, the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC had rocked the state. Both the Congress and the BJP had held a series of protests against the then BRS government.

