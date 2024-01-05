Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:13 IST
Adityanath pays homage to former UP CM Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid homage to former chief minister Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, ''Humble tribute to the pioneer of Shri Ram Mandir movement, former governor of Rajasthan and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' revered Kalyan Singh 'babu ji' on his birth anniversary! Revered 'babu ji' will always be remembered for his selfless service to the society and the nation.'' Later, at a programme organised in the state capital, Adityanath paid floral tributes to Singh by garlanding his portrait.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Sandeep Singh, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal and others were present during the event, the UP government said.

Singh was born on January 5, 1932 in Atrauli (UP) and passed away in Lucknow on August 21, 2021.

Singh was the state's chief minister when the Babri Mosque was demolished by ''karsevaks'' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case.

A Lodhi leader, Singh was instrumental in the BJP's rise to power in the state in the 1990s.

