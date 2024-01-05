Left Menu

DCW chief Maliwal resigns after AAP nominates her for Rajya Sabha

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation after the Aam Aadmi Party announced her candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections, officials said. AAP on Friday announced Maliwal as its candidate for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections and renominated Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of the Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:18 IST
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation after the Aam Aadmi Party announced her candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections, officials said. While signing her resignation, she became emotional and hugged her colleagues before leaving the office located at the Vikas Bhawan in ITO. AAP on Friday announced Maliwal as its candidate for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections and renominated Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of the Parliament.

