DCW chief Maliwal resigns after AAP nominates her for Rajya Sabha
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation after the Aam Aadmi Party announced her candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections, officials said. AAP on Friday announced Maliwal as its candidate for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections and renominated Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of the Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation after the Aam Aadmi Party announced her candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections, officials said. While signing her resignation, she became emotional and hugged her colleagues before leaving the office located at the Vikas Bhawan in ITO. AAP on Friday announced Maliwal as its candidate for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections and renominated Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of the Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha; renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta: Party sources.
AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal as Rajya Sabha MP, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta
DCW dealt with over 1.7 lakh cases under Swati Maliwal's chairpersonship: report
Swati Maliwal resigns as DCW chief after AAP nominates her for Rajya Sabha
AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta