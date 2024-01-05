Left Menu

DCW dealt with over 1.7 lakh cases under Swati Maliwal's chairpersonship: report

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW on Friday said it has dealt with over 1.7 lakh cases during Swati Maliwals tenure as the chairperson, a 700 per cent surge compared to her predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh.The DCW released its report spanning 2015 to 2023, showcasing its role in ensuring womens safety in the national capital over this period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday said it has dealt with over 1.7 lakh cases during Swati Maliwal's tenure as the chairperson, a 700 per cent surge compared to her predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh.

The DCW released its report spanning 2015 to 2023, showcasing its role in ensuring women's safety in the national capital over this period. During a media briefing this morning, outgoing DCW chief Maliwal, said over the past eight years, the commission's 'Rape Crisis Cell' had received over 41 lakh calls on the women's helpline, assisted survivors in 1,97,479 court hearings, and counselled 60,000 sexual assault survivors. The DCW's focus on LGBTQIA+ rights and addressing cyber-crimes against women showcased its commitment to justice, Maliwal said. ''The commission's relentless pursuit of women's safety included advocating for a special task force, tackling acid violence, and exposing illegal liquor and drug practices,'' she added. In the last eight years, the commission has dealt with more than 1.7 lakh complaints and held over 4.14 lakh hearings, she added.

''The women's commissions of several other states, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Orissa had paid a visit at the DCW to study its working style,'' an official statement said.

She also highlighted her indefinite hunger strike against the increasing brutalities of child rapes in the country. Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.

