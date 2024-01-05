Left Menu

How will he face Punjabis now?: CM Mann lashes out at BJP state chief Jhakar over tableau row

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday lashed out at BJP state chief Sunil Jhakhar, alleging that the state's tableau designs for the Republic Day did not have pictures of himself and his Delhi counterpart and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

05-01-2024
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday lashed out at BJP state chief Sunil Jhakhar, alleging that the state's tableau designs for the Republic Day did not have pictures of himself and his Delhi counterpart and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the CM gunned for the BJP state chief, saying, "With what face will Sunil Jakhar face the Punjabis now?"

"Instead of standing up for Punjab in the matter concerning our tableaus for the Republic Day function (in the national capital), Sunil Jakhar, at the request of the BJP, made false and absurd accusations against Arvind Kejriwal and me," Mann added. Hitting back at the CM, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-ji is currently on Vipassana in Vishakhapatnam. One wonders who is issuing press statements and social media posts on his behalf when he is supposed to not use a phone or speak with anyone at this time."

"Is his Delhi Boss (Kejrilwal) at work again?" Sirsa said, taking a jibe at the ruling party in the state. Earlier, tableau designs submitted by the Punjab government for the Republic Day function in Delhi allegedly did not feature any pictures of Chief Minister Mann and AAP national convenor Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Jhakar said the tableau designs of the Punjab government were not accepted by the selection committee as the AAP government insisted that the tableaus carry photographs of Mann and Kejriwal. However, responding to Jhakar's allegations, Mann accused him of lying, saying, "Jakhar Sahab may have joined the BJP but he does not know how to lie with a straight face."

"I will quit politics if Sunil Jhakar backs his statement with proof," the CM said, adding, "The BJP neither acknowledge nor understand the rich heritage of Punjab." (ANI)

