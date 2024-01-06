BJP deploys one national leader for each Lok Sabha seat in Odisha

Twenty-one national leaders of the BJP will campaign in the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha ahead of the elections, senior party leader Jaynarayan Mishra said.

Mishra, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said central and state leaders will be made in-charges of all the 147 assembly segments.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Odisha ahead of the elections.

''Twenty-one central leaders will visit the state's 21 parliamentary constituencies ahead of the general elections. Central and state leaders will be made in-charges of the 147 assembly constituencies in the state,'' Mishra told reporters here on Friday, adding that the decisions were taken at a recent meeting in Delhi.

He said the party is focussing on strengthening its base at the booth level and assembly constituency-specific strategies are being formulated to defeat the ruling BJD.

Lok Sabha elections usually coincide with assembly polls in Odisha.

