TDP commend Ambati Rayudu's decision to quit YSRCP

"Glad to see you not play your political innings alongside an evil man like @ysjagan. Wishing you the best in your future endeavors!" Telugu Desam Party wrote on X.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:50 IST
TDP Chief and former CM of Andhra Pradesh (PHOTO/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The TDP Chief and former CM of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu's party on Saturday expressed appreciation for Ambati Rayudu's choice to quit Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress, a week after joining the party. "Glad to see you not play your political innings alongside an evil man like @ysjagan. Wishing you the best in your future endeavors!" Telugu Desam Party wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced X, stating that he is leaving the YSRCP, less than a month after joining CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party. 'This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time,' said Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu was inducted into the party by the YRS Congress president and Andhra Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on December 28, 2023. The popular Telugu cricketer has joined the growing list of leaders departing from YSRCP, expressing a lack of confidence in the leadership of YS Jagan Reddy.

With Nara Chandrababu Naidu asserting that YSRCP is a sinking ship, it appears that more leaders from Jagan Reddy's party will resign, while many others have openly stated that they do not want to contest in the upcoming elections due to fear of defeat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

