Left Menu

Rishi Sunak had doubts over Rwanda scheme as chancellor: Report

The No. 10 documents were prepared in March 2022 as former prime minister Boris Johnson was trying to persuade Sunak his chancellor to sign off on more funding for the plan, the report claims.This was shortly before the agreement with the Rwandan government to process migrants in the African country was signed.They suggest Mr Sunak was concerned about the cost of sending asylum seekers to the African country, and wanted to limit the numbers initially.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-01-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 18:09 IST
Rishi Sunak had doubts over Rwanda scheme as chancellor: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak was not entirely convinced about sending illegal migrants to Rwanda while their asylum claims were assessed during his time as chancellor, a UK media report claimed on Saturday.

The 43-year-old British Indian leader, who has been championing the scheme as Prime Minister, had significant doubts over the policy when he was finance minister in former boss Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, the BBC report says based on papers it has seen from two years ago.

The documents suggest Sunak was concerned about the cost of sending asylum seekers to the East African country and wanted to limit the numbers initially.

A source close to Sunak told the BBC: ''The Prime Minister was always fully behind the principle of the scheme as a deterrent.

''As chancellor, it was his job to make sure it delivered and taxpayers' money was appropriately spent.'' Sunak, who took charge at 10 Downing Street in October 2022, was the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer in No. 11 Downing Street when the Rwanda policy was first announced in April 2022. The deal with Rwanda has since been caught up in legal challenges and no asylum seekers have been sent from the UK so far.

However, Sunak has stressed that the scheme is a key pillar of his strategy to tackle illegal migration to the UK and will also act as a deterrent to the thousands landing on the country’s shores after making treacherous journeys in small boats across the English Channel.

Now, the BBC’s revelations indicate he was not entirely behind the scheme when it was first mooted. The No. 10 documents were prepared in March 2022 as former prime minister Boris Johnson was trying to persuade Sunak – his chancellor – to sign off on more funding for the plan, the report claims.

This was shortly before the agreement with the Rwandan government to process migrants in the African country was signed.

“They suggest Mr Sunak was concerned about the cost of sending asylum seekers to the African country, and wanted to limit the numbers initially. They say, the ‘chancellor wants to pursue smaller volumes initially, 500 instead of 1,500’ in the first year, and ‘3,000 instead of 5,000 in years two and three’,” according to the BBC report.

“The documents describe a significant difference of view between No. 10 and 11 Downing Street on the effectiveness of the proposed scheme saying the chancellor believes the ‘deterrent won't work’,” it adds.

The controversial Safety of Rwanda Bill is now going through its parliamentary process after it cleared the first hurdle in the House of Commons last month.

However, with around 38 MPs of Sunak's own Conservative Party recorded as not taking part in the vote, it is widely expected that the issue will reignite the deep Tory divisions over the policy as it progresses through further stages in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024