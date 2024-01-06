Congress' BK Hariprasad accuses BJP of trying to instigate communal riots in Karnataka

Senior Congress leader B. K. Hariprasad has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to create communal riots in Karnataka and a history sheeter has received a fatwa from the BJP to carry out communal riots. He posted on X and shared screenshots of the alleged history sheeter where he mentioned a self-created WhatsApp group called "Rashtra Raksha Pade".

"It is being revealed that the BJP party is aligning its sister organizations to create communal riots in the garden of all-race peace and set fire between religions. A fanatic named Puneeth Kerehalli, who is a rowdy sheeter, has claimed in a self-created WhatsApp group called "Rashtra Raksha Pade" that he has received a fatwa from the BJP to carry out communal riots. It seems that this group of terrorists will work to carry out communal riots and make "Vishwaguru" the Prime Minister again in 2024," B. K. Hariprasad said on X. https://twitter.com/HariprasadBK2/status/1743532510750146927?t=uozYLx2vaMFB3QjEI3u7uA&s=08

"Where in the State When? Anyway, it is becoming clear that there is a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts. Shockingly, the BJP is supporting such sociopaths. The government should immediately stop such terrorist forces. I demand that a case be registered under treason against those who are threatening the internal security of the state and that an investigation be carried out," he added. Meanwhile, Hindu activist Srikanth Pujari, whose arrest triggered a political controversy in Karnataka, was granted bail by a court in Hubballi on Friday, with BJP claiming that there was no case and Pujari was arrested in accordance with the "anti-Hindu policies" of the Congress.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched an attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and said that he had once said that there are 16 cases against Pujari which is a blatant lie. "There was no case. He was arrested as per the anti-Hindu policies of the anti-Hindu Congress. CM Siddaramaiah had said that there are 16 cases against him. This is a blatant lie - as proven now," Joshi told ANI.

"I would like to ask Siddaramaiah on what basis he made that statement. Who gave him the information? He should apologise for it and take action against the officer who gave him that information. He (Srikanth Pujari) was arrested and he should be given compensation otherwise Siddaramaiah has no moral ground in politics," the Union Minister added. Dismissing the allegations of the BJP, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar said that it is a regular case and the saffron party is making it a political issue.

"It is a regular case. It is not directed by the state government. bjp">BJP is making it a political issue. It is not a political issue," Shettar told ANI. (ANI)

