Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday inaugurated the court building in Rajkot and said that the people here have stayed rooted to its cultural heritage finally continuously embracing changes with time.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:14 IST
"They say a Gujarati will find a way to innovate even simplest of things": CJI Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday inaugurated a district court building in Rajkot and said that the people here have stayed rooted in its cultural heritage while embracing changes with time. On the occasion, the Chief Justice of India said, "Speaking of dreams, I remember a funny saying that captures the spirit of Gujarat. They say that while the rest of the world rushes to innovate new technologies, a Gujarati will find a way to innovate even the simplest of things, for instance turning a tea break into a business strategy meeting is quintessential Gujarati humour."

CJI Chandrachud further emphasised the entrepreneurial spirit of people in Gujarat. "Highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit engrained in every aspect of life here yet beyond the laughter is the core essence of progress in Gujarat. Rajkot much like its people has continuously embraced change while staying rooted in its cultural heritage, It is in this ability to amalgamate tradition with innovation that the true essence of development is discovered," he said.

The new district court building here comprises a five-storey building that has courtrooms, chambers of judges, a video conferencing hall, chambers of public prosecutors, a canteen for court staff and litigants, a library, and a bar room. According to the press release, 39 courts that have been functioning from different parts of the city will shift to the building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

