"This can also happen in Bihar," says BJP leader Sushil Modi after attack on ED officials in West Bengal

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday lashed out at Trinamool Congress over the attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate in West Bengal and said that such incidents can also happen in Bihar if the probe agency starts taking action against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sushil Kumar Modi said that there is no difference between TMC and RJD.

"This shows that they don't want the central agencies to work. This happened in West Bengal, but it may happen in Bihar also because there is no difference between RJD and TMC. If the CBI or ED takes action against the Lalu family, then such attacks can happen here also," Sushil Kumar Modi told ANI. He further stated that CBI and ED should take the help of paramilitary forces before taking any action in Bihar.

"So that such incidents are not repeated. But they don't need to fear, the whole government is in their support. The fight against corruption will continue," the BJP leader said. On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday said that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was an "effect of provocation".

Kunal Ghosh further alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

