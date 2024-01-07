Left Menu

NDA would return to power with over 300 seats in Lok Sabha polls: BJP MP Rebati Tripura

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rebati Tripura expressed confidence on Saturday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure over 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:49 IST
BJP MP Rebati Tripura (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI):Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rebati Tripura expressed confidence on Saturday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure over 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MP was addressing the gathering at the party's 'Joining Programme' at Gandacherra Bazar in Dhalai District on Saturday, where 120 individuals from 31 families joined the BJP from other parties.

The meeting was attended by East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Tripura -MP, Rebati Mohan Tripura and other BJP local leaders. "The NDA would return to power at the Centre with more than 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Rebati Tripura commended the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in the northeastern state and the nation over the past decade. He cited improvements in water, electricity, education, and road infrastructure. Meanwhile, Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party unit organised a 'BJP Joining Programme', here in Sepahijala on Saturday.

The event, held in the Golaghati Assembly constituency, saw the enrollment of 206 individuals from 51 families into the party, leaving the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha. State BJP unit General Secretary Bipin Debbarma said that people have now understood that there is only one guarantee--PM Modi Ki Guarantee.

"Today, in a village within Golaghati Mandal, 51 families--a total of 206 people--left TIPRA Motha and joined the BJP. Right now, there is only one guarantee in the country--Modi's guarantee," he said. Debbarma said, "By the leadership of the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister Manik Saha, in Tripura , the all-round development can be seen. People have lost faith in CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha and are joining the BJP, ahead of Lok Sabha Election to make PM Modi once again the Prime Minister of our country."

Tripura Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, two MDCs, Vidyut Debbarma and Sanjeev Reang, Mandal President Ramakrishna Saha, Sepahijala North District General Secretary Rajesh Debbarma, District Jana Jati Morcha General Secretary Gobind Debbarma were present during the programme. (ANI)

