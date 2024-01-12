New French foreign minister Sejourne makes first trip to Ukraine - sources
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:26 IST
- Country:
- France
France's newly appointed Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne will make his first official trip in his new role to Ukraine this weekend, two diplomatic sources said on Friday.
The trip includes talks with government officials in Kyiv, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Kyiv
- Stephane Sejourne
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France to step up security measures for New Year's celebrations
Most of passengers back in India, consular assistance will be given to Indians still in France: MEA on flight grounded in France
Gujarat police questions 20 passengers of Nicaragua-bound flight sent back by France
Punjab Police forms SIT to probe suspected human trafficking after France sends back flight
France's CMA CGM hikes shipping rates between Asia and Mediterranean