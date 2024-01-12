AAP, Cong leaders discuss seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls

Leaders of INDIA bloc parties the Congress and AAP held a meeting here on Friday to discuss seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab and other states for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with both sides saying the talks were progressing well.

The meeting at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence on Friday evening went on for nearly two hours, sources said. The last talks over seat sharing held on Monday had remained inconclusive even as both the Congress and AAP leaders said talks were progressing in a positive direction.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took part in the meeting. The Congress was represented by Wasnik and other party leaders.

After the meeting, Salman Khurshid said they had a wonderful meeting.

''We discussed everything under the Sun. We have very good chemistry... we shared everything that we believed would make our bond stronger. It was a wonderful meeting and we went much further than our expectations,'' he told reporters after the meeting.

Echoing similar views, Chadha said that the talks were progressing well.

''The discussion on alliance is going on very well, but ball-by-ball commentary cannot be done on alliance talks,'' he told reporters.

Sources in AAP said that the party was interested in contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, and Delhi in alliance with the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)