"Modi's guarantee begins where expectations from others end," says PM Modi; concludes one-day visit to Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Prime Minister also inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu built at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crores in Navi Mumbai.

The development projects being inaugurated today include sectors of road and rail connectivity, drinking water, gems and jewellery and women empowerment. PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to completing large-scale projects as he pointed out that citizens in the past were left hopeless owing to the negligent attitude prevalent during previous governments.

Referring to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Prime Minister said, "Modi's guarantee begins where expectations from others end." He mentioned cleanliness, education, medical help and earning-related schemes that have benefitted women the most. PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras, SVANidhi, PM Awas and help to Self Help Groups are creating 'Lakhpati Didis'.

After inaugurating India's longest sea bridge 'Atal Setu' in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that the bridge symbolizes a developed India and offers a glimpse into the nation's future. Speaking at a public event in Navi Mumbai, he described Atal Setu as a representation of the facilities, prosperity, speed, and progress that will characterize a developed India.

"Atal Setu is the picture of developed India. This is a glimpse of what a developed India is going to be like. In a developed India, there will be facilities for all, prosperity for all, there will be speed and progress. In developed India, distances will be reduced and every corner of the country will be connected. Be it life or livelihood, everything will go on continuously, without interruption. This is the message of Atal Setu," he said. He said that Atal Setu is filling everyone with pride for its size, ease of travel, engineers and scale. He informed that the steel used in the project is sufficient to construct 4 Hawara Bridges and 6 Statue of Liberty.

The Prime Minister thanked the Government of Japan for their assistance and remembered Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We had resolved to complete the construction of this bridge as quickly as possible," PM Modi said. Highlighting that several mega projects are being executed at a rapid pace in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mumbai is set to get its first Bullet train, along with many other projects being lined up for the state that will boost economic development.

"Several mega projects have been completed in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Several will be completed soon. Last year, Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg was inaugurated. Work is going on at a fast pace on the Navi Mumbai airport project. In the coming years, Mumbai will get its first bullet train," PM said. PM Modi also stated that his government's intention is clean and further took a dig at Congress stating that those who ruled the nation for the longest time had the only intention to fill their coffers and gain power.

"Our government's intention is clean. For those who ruled the nation for a long time, their intentions and loyalty have always been in question. Their intention was to gain power only. They were only dedicated to the development of their families and this is why they were never able to think about Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said that the goal is to create 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

"I assure you that the double-engine government will continue to work with the same dedication for the development of Maharashtra. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Maharashtra becomes a strong pillar of developed India," PM Modi said. "Atal Setu is the acclamation of the aspirations that the entire nation made in 2014," the Prime Minister remarked.

Recalling the time before the 2014 elections when the Prime Minister visited Raigarh Fort and spent time at Shivaji's samadhi, he said that the nation has witnessed the dreams and resolutions taken 10 years ago, come true today. "Atal Setu is a reflection of this belief and it presents a picture of Viksit Bharat, "he said underscoring that MHTL Atal Setu instills new beliefs among the youth.

"Viksit Bharat will consist of services and prosperity for all. It will have speed and progress which will bring the world closer. Life and livelihood will continue to flourish. This is the message of Atal Setu," the Prime Minister said. Throwing light on the transformations brought about in India in the past 10 years, the Prime Minister pointed out that the image of a transformed India becomes even clearer when one recalls the India before 2014.

"Earlier, multimillion-dollar scams were part of discussion. Today, the discussions revolve around the completion of projects worth thousands of crores," PM Modi exclaimed. He gave examples of the completion of Bhupen Hazarika Setu and Bogibeel Bridge in the Northeast, Atal Tunnel and Chenab Bridge, multiple expressways, modern railway stations, Eastern and Western freight corridors, Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, and inauguration of new airports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, on the occasion of National Youth Day emphasised the significance of India's youth power, which is leading the country's development in every field.

Inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra's Nashik today, the Prime Minister urged the youth of India to use local products and avoid drugs. In his address, PM Modi said, "From the sages and saints of our country to the common man, everyone has always kept youth power paramount. Sri Aurobindo believed that if India wants to achieve its goals, the youth of India will have to move forward with independent thinking. Swami Vivekananda used to say that India's hopes rest on the character and commitment of her youth."

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 Km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crores and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive. The Prime Minister dedicated phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the Nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

During the programme, the Prime Minister dedicated railway projects worth about Rs 2000 crores to the Nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. The Prime Minister also flagged off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

Other rail projects that will be dedicated to Nation include a new suburban station 'Digha Gaon' on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-harbour line and the new 6th Line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway station. The projects will benefit the thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai. The Prime Minister inaugurated 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for the Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone - Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is the first of its kind in India with the best available machines in the world including 3D Metal printing.

This will house a training school for the skilling of the workforce in this sector, including specially-abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in the gems and jewellery trade and will also help domestic manufacturing. (ANI)

