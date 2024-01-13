"Fatal attack on Sadhus in Purulia by TMC goons for sake of Muslim votes", says VHP leader Surendra Jain

International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain on Saturday condemned the incident of fatal attack on Sadhus (ascetics) in West Bengal's Purulia and said that the attack was by Trinamool Congress goons for the sake of Muslim votes. VHP leader Surendra Jain's reaction came after a video went viral showing a group of sadhus (seers) being purportedly thrashed by a mob in the Purulia district. In the 30-second viral footage, a group of sadhus are purportedly seen being stripped and assaulted by a mob.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way TMC goons have carried out fatal attacks on Hindu saints in Purulia, West Bengal, is condemnable and cannot be accepted at all. "West Bengal is the land where 'Maa Kali' is worshipped in every year. Bengal is the land where Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born. Where great saints like Bankim Chatterjee, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh were born. Today, the kind of anti-Hindu environment the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has created on the same land for the sake of a few Muslim votes is very unfortunate," he said.

Listing out the attacks by TMC goons on Hindus, Jain said, "Kali Puja pandals are attacked, idols are insulted, workers of Hindu organizations are tortured, workers are even burnt alive by TMC goons.." "The people of the country do not accept the atrocities of Mamata Banerjee at all. We will strongly oppose it," he added.

VHP Leader Surendra Jain demanded an immediate apology from the Chief Minister for the crime committed by her party's goons. "We want to warn Mamata Banerjee that she should apologize immediately for this crime by her party's goons and apologize to the entire country. Otherwise, Vishva Hindu Parishad will have to launch a nationwide movement against Mamata Banerjee.

"People from the entire country, even the people of West Bengal are unhappy with Mamata Banerjee and will give her a befitting reply. TMC should understand that for the sake of a few Muslim votes today, the country will not accept insult done to Hindu society under any circumstances," he added. (ANI)

