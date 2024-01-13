Left Menu

CM Vijayan to discuss Centre's 'neglect' of Kerala with Opposition

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 13:47 IST
CM Vijayan to discuss Centre's 'neglect' of Kerala with Opposition
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited opposition UDF leaders V D Satheesan and P K Kunhalikutty to discuss the alleged neglect shown by the Centre towards the state on various issues.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Vijayan would hold talks with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Satheesan and Deputy Leader of Opposition Kunhalikutty on January 15.

The discussion is prompted by the perceived neglect and wrong approach towards the state by the central government, which, according to the CMO statement, has exceeded all limits.

The Left government has already moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's ''unconstitutional and illegal'' measures that have placed the southern state in dire financial straits.

The state government has contended that despite repeated communications to the Centre to cease its ''discriminatory'' actions, it has intensified its ''vindictive moves,'' making it difficult for Kerala to survive.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government's move also comes in the wake of the BJP's renewed bid to expand its base in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

However, UDF leaders have not responded to the Chief Minister's invitation, which coincides with the Congress-led alliance's ongoing criticism of the Left dispensation for alleged atrocities during protests against the Vijayan-led government's perceived misrule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024