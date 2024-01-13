Left Menu

BJP trying to stop Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: AAP on Delhi CM's ED summons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 14:41 IST
BJP trying to stop Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: AAP on Delhi CM's ED summons
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is ''misusing'' the ED to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after the probe agency sent its fourth summons to the AAP chief on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour from January 18.

''The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP,'' Delhi's environment minister said.

Rai also alleged that the news of the summons had already been leaked to media before it reached the Delhi Chief Minister.

Asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Rai said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Kejriwal for the fourth time for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters here on January 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024