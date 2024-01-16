"NACIN's role is to provide modern ecosystem to country": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai District. The Prime Minister also interacted with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone for the inauguration of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram. Highlighting the speciality of the region of Palasamudram, the Prime Minister said that it is associated with spirituality, nation building and good governance and represents the heritage of India.

He mentioned Shri Satya Sai Baba's birthplace in Puttaparthi, the great freedom fighter Padma Shri Kallur Subba Rao, renowned puppetry artist Dalavai Chalapathi Rao and the good governance of the glorious Vijaynagar Empire as sources of inspiration from the region. He expressed confidence that the new campus of NACIN will create new dimensions of good governance and give a boost to trade and industry in the nation.

Noting Thiruvalluvar Day today, the Prime Minister quoted the great Tamil sage and underlined the role of revenue officers in collecting taxes that lead to people's welfare in a democracy. PM Modi earlier visited Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi and heard the verses of Ranganatha Ramayan.

The Prime Minister participated in Bhajan Keertan with the devotees. Noting the belief that Ram Jatayu Samvad took place nearby, the Prime Minister said he is undergoing an 11-day special anushthan before the Pran Pratishtha at the temple at Ayodhya Dham.

He expressed gratitude for being blessed at the temple during this pious period. Acknowledging the atmosphere of Ram Bhakti pervading the country, the Prime Minister pointed out that Shri Ram's inspiration goes beyond devotion. He said that Lord Ram is such a great symbol of good governance that he can be a great inspiration for NACIN too.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the very idea of Ram Rajya is the notion behind true democracy. He highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's life experience as the reason behind his backing of the Ram Rajya ideology and spoke about a nation where every citizen's voice is heard and everyone gets their due respect.

"It is said about the citizens of Ram Rajya," the Prime Minister said quoting a Sanskrit shloka, "Ram Rajya Vasi (citizen), Keep your head high and fight for justice, treat everyone as equal, protect the weak, hold Dharma on the highest level; you are Ram Rajya Vasis." He underlined that Ram Rajya was established on these four pillars, where everyone could walk with their heads held high and with dignity, every citizen is treated as equal, the downtrodden are protected, and Dharma holds paramount importance.

"In the 21st century," the Prime Minister said, "as administrators who enforce the rules and regulations of these modern institutions, you must focus on these four goals and keep them in mind," he said. Quoting Goswami Tulsidas, PM Modi highlighted the need to create a system that supports the poor and weeds out the non-deserving.

He informed that in the last 10 years, 10 crore fake names have been weeded out of the documents. "Today, every paisa reaches the bank account of the beneficiary who is entitled to it. The fight against corruption and action against corrupt people have been the priorities of the government," he said. (ANI)

