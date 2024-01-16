Left Menu

UK Conservative Party deputy chairmen resign after Rwanda law vote

In a joint letter, Anderson and Clarke-Smith said that they wanted to make the legislation work, but did not think that was possible under existing legal frameworks. "Whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations," the letter said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:54 IST
UK Conservative Party deputy chairmen resign after Rwanda law vote

British lawmakers Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith resigned as deputy chairmen in the ruling Conservative Party on Tuesday after voting in favour of an amendment to the government's Rwanda migration plan.

The government comfortably defeated the amendment. In a joint letter, Anderson and Clarke-Smith said that they wanted to make the legislation work, but did not think that was possible under existing legal frameworks.

"Whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations," the letter said. Sunak's party is

deeply divided over the correct formulation of the bill, which aims to block asylum seekers bringing further court challenges against their deportations.

Votes on further amendments and the possibility of another vote on the bill overall are due to be held in parliament on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024