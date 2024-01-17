Left Menu

Comoros' president extends rule after latest poll victory

Comoros' President Azali Assoumani won a fourth five-year term after being declared by the country's electoral body on Tuesday as the winner of Sunday's election in which he contested against five opponents. Assoumani has been ruling the Indian Ocean archipelago nation since 1999 when he first came to power through a coup.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 00:28 IST
Comoros' president extends rule after latest poll victory

Comoros' President Azali Assoumani won a fourth five-year term after being declared by the country's electoral body on Tuesday as the winner of Sunday's election in which he contested against five opponents.

Assoumani has been ruling the Indian Ocean archipelago nation since 1999 when he first came to power through a coup. He has since won three elections. Critics accuse his government of cracking down on dissent, which it denies. Results published by the national electoral commission late Tuesday showed Assoumani garnered 62.97% of the vote.

The country of about 800,000 people has experienced around 20 coups or attempted coups since winning independence from France in 1975 and is a major source of irregular migration to the nearby French island of Mayotte. "We can not talk about results because there was no election," Mouigni Baraka Said Soilihi, one of Assoumani's opponents, said after the results were published, adding the election had been tainted by irregularities including closing polls before the legally prescribed time.

On Sunday other opposition leaders said there were instances of ballot stuffing. They had called for a boycott of the poll, accusing the election commission of favouring the ruling party. The commission denies the charges. Houmed Msaidie, Assoumani's campaign director, also denied the allegations and asked the accusers to provide evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024