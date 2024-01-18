Finland's Stubb extends lead in opinion poll ahead of election
Finnish centre-right presidential front-runner Alexander Stubb slightly extended his lead against liberal Green Party member Pekka Haavisto in a new opinion poll published on Thursday ahead of the Jan. 28 election. The winner will succeed Sauli Niinisto, who is stepping down after two six-year terms, in a new era marked by the country joining NATO last April prompted by neighbouring Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The winner will succeed Sauli Niinisto, who is stepping down after two six-year terms, in a new era marked by the country joining NATO last April prompted by neighbouring Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Jan. 12-17 survey commissioned by Maaseudun Tulevaisuus newspaper showed 24% of respondents backing Stubb, a former prime minister and a member of the governing National Coalition Party, while 21% supported Haavisto, who until last year was foreign minister.
Support for Stubb increased by 1 percentage point from a similar survey a month ago as backing for Haavisto fell by 2 percentage points in the same period, while in November Haavisto led Stubb by more than 7 percentage points. Support for far-right Finns Party candidate Jussi Halla-aho increased by 3 percentage points to 15%, placing him third in the poll.
Halla-aho is particularly popular among young people, as shown by an unofficial poll of some 94,000 teenagers organised by the Finnish National Youth Council, placing Halla-aho second with 20.8% support, right behind winner Stubb at 21.5%. Other candidates include the EU's former economic commissioner and Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn, who was fourth in the poll with 12% support, and social democrat EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen who got 7% backing.
The president is the commander-in-chief of Finland's defence forces, represents Finland in NATO meetings and leads foreign policy in cooperation with the government. A second round run-off will be held on Feb. 11 if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote on Jan. 28.
