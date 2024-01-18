Congo opposition leaders call for protest on inauguration day

Two of the main opposition candidates in Democratic Republic of Congo's December presidential election have called for a protest this Saturday, when President Felix Tshisekedi is due to be sworn in for a second term.

The two opposition leaders, Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi, have called for the election results to be annulled, alleging fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)