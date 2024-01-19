"Digvijaya Singh has always been 'anti-Ram'...": Hanuman Garhi Temple priest

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das on Friday called Congress leader Digvijaya Singh 'anti-Ram' and said that he has been finding faults in everything since the beginning of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The remarks came after Digvijaya Singh stoked a fresh controversy ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, saying the Ram Lalla idol being seated in the temple does not look like a child.

"All the idols will remain there only. Because the idol was in 'Bal Swaroop', people faced difficulty in 'Darshan'. So the trust tried to give it magnificence. The main issue was the Janmabhoomi. There is no scarcity of temples in Ayodhya. I want to tell people like Digvijaya Singh, who tried to divide society on the basis of caste, to come to Ayodhya and look at the temples," Mahant Raju Das told ANI. "There are Ram Janaki temples built by kings and rulers of all castes. He (Digvijaya Singh) has always been anti-Ram. He has been finding faults in everything since the beginning," he added.

Reacting to Digvijay Singh's remarks, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that if the Congress leader has any doubts, he should write to the Ram Temple Trust. "These are silly questions. After a lot of thought, new idols have been decided. If you have any questions, write to the Ram Mandir Trust, they will reply to you," he said.

As the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

