PM's event: Communist leader takes Uddhav's name instead of Fadnavis while thanking Dy CM

He immediately apologised to Fadnavis.The Communist leader, also known as Adam Master, was instrumental in the Raynagar Housing Society initiative.Thackeray broke the undivided Shiv Senas alliance with the BJP in 2019 and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a government in the state.

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:24 IST
In a slip of the tongue, senior CPM leader and former MLA Narsayya Adam referred to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as deputy chief minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis at a function in Solapur on Friday that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the event, the PM dedicated 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, beedi workers and drivers.

In his welcome speech, Adam thanked Modi and then referred to Thackeray as Deputy CM. He immediately apologised to Fadnavis.

The Communist leader, also known as Adam Master, was instrumental in the Raynagar Housing Society initiative.

Thackeray broke the undivided Shiv Sena's alliance with the BJP in 2019 and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a government in the state. It fell in June 2022 after the rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become CM.

Thackeray is a bitter critic of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government.

