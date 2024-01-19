BJP, RSS favour ruling country from Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the BJP and RSS fully support the idea of governing the entire country from Delhi. Speaking at a public gathering at Gogamukh in Assam's Lakhimpur district on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, Gandhi said his party does not favour such a system. ''The BJP and RSS believe that Hindustan should be governed from Delhi, with one language and one leader. We disagree. Assam will not be governed from Delhi; it will be governed from Assam,'' he said.

Gandhi emphasized that the Congress values all states equally, which is why he initiated this march from Manipur in the east to Mumbai in the west. ''The Northeastern states and the security of its people are just as important to us as any other state,'' he added.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur even as the state continues to be rocked by ethnic strife since May last year.

''For the first time in history of India, a civil war-like situation is prevailing in a state. But the PM has not visited the state even for a single time. He cannot go there as it will expose the political reality of the BJP,'' he claimed.

For the second day in a row, Gandhi criticised Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him as the 'most corrupt' CM.

Gandhi resumed his second day's Yatra in Assam by covering Majuli and Lakhimpur districts. He will proceed to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday after night halt at Gogamukh.

