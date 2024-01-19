Rajasthan govt scrapped Rajiv Gandhi internship scheme out of vengeance: Pilot

Left Menu

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday claimed that the Rajasthan government's move to discontinue the previous regime's internship programme was an act of ''vengeance''.

The BJP government scrapped the 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship' scheme, a flagship programme of the previous Congress regime, weeks after coming to power in Rajasthan. Pilot met the beneficiaries of the scheme who were demonstrating against the state government at the Shaheed Smarak here and sat with the protesters.

Speaking to reporters at the martyr memorial, Pilot said the BJP-led state government is snatching employment from the youth.

The present BJP government has announced to stop the programme which was aimed to develop a pool of intellectual and self-motivated youths, he said.

''The action of the state government to discontinue the scheme is a step taken out of vengeance,'' the Congress leader said. He said if the government wants to change the name of the scheme, terms and conditions, or wants to change the provisions, there is no problem in discussing it.

''But the educated youth who have already got employment and you snatch their jobs. I consider this a wrong step,'' Pilot added.

He said that the government should come forward and address the demands of the protesting beneficiaries.

''I have come here today to support the demands of all these youths and hope that the government will use prudence to restore their jobs,'' the party leader said.

He added that this issue will be raised in the House and outside.

''We have always raised the issue whether we are in power or in the opposition. These are such issues on which we cannot compromise,'' he said.

